MacleodFinance Substack

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Jake Tizzard's avatar
Jake Tizzard
13m

In his interview with Nadelstein on 3rd February Alasdair said

"Once you see the US ten year yielding more than 5%, I would be very surprised if the equity market can stomach that."

Alasdair in his substack on Feb 13th wrote

"When these bond yields start rising above the 5% level at the long end the S&P, the Dow, NASDAQ will be toast. So will ephemera like cryptocurrencies."

Now apparently it is 5.5%

Maybe next year it will be 6% and the year after 7%.

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Alastair Fleck's avatar
Alastair Fleck
36m

Mr. Macleod, what happens to the price of gold if China does adopt a gold standard? Just askin'

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