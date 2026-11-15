SUMMARY:
Bond market crisis within weeks, triggered by a 5.5% US 10-year.
The $12.5 trillion repo market is the fuse, with $3 trillion of leverage on top.
Gold is money and everything else - shares, bonds, ETFs, commodities - is credit.
China moves the yuan onto a gold standard before 2030, probably next year.
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 The Dollar Goes To Zero And Markets Vanish
00:21 Gold Down A Quarter From Its Record
00:56 The Bond Crisis Trigger: Iran And Diesel
02:15 The Fed Trapped Between Slump And Inflation
02:50 The G7 Is Already In A Debt Trap
03:03 Can QE Hold Bond Yields Down?
03:42 "Gold Is Money, The Rest Is Credit"
03:51 $200 Oil And The Inflation Case
04:20 So Why Has Gold Just Fallen?
05:21 1973: $117 To $90, Then Double In 3 Months
06:13 China Rebuilding The Paper Market In Hong Kong
06:43 Paper Currencies Are Near The End Of Life
07:42 Why No Politician Will Go Back To Gold
08:19 Nixon Closed It At 9,000 Tons. Now 8,132.
08:31 Russia And China Could Do It Tomorrow
10:36 Weimar 1923: They Knew And Could Not Stop It
11:42 The End Of American Hegemony
12:28 Russia, China, Iran - And Turkey Next
14:04 Tokenised Gold And Where It Belongs
14:59 Switzerland And Singapore: The Only Two
16:00 Roman Law, 448 BC, And Final Settlement
18:14 Your Shares Are Credit, Not Assets
19:15 There Is No Commodity Bull Market
20:12 Coffee In 1750 Cost The Same As Starbucks
22:32 Mises: The Last People To Work It Out
23:17 Only 0.3% Of US Portfolios Own Gold
24:03 Why Regulators Push You Into ETFs
24:36 How Fast Can Fiat Actually Die?
26:05 $45 Trillion Of Dollars Nobody Will Need
27:23 The $12.5 Trillion Repo Market Is The Fuse
28:53 What Really Happened In March 2020
30:13 $3 Trillion Of Leverage To Be Liquidated
32:08 Foreigners Hold $25 Trillion Of US Stocks
32:51 Bigger Than The 1929 Crash
33:55 "Get Out Of Credit"
34:05 What Everyone Gets Wrong About Saudi
34:55 Houthi Missiles: 2,000km, 30 Metres Wide
35:28 Why MBS May Not Survive This
36:17 Red Sea: 6,000 Miles Becomes 15,000
37:14 Should Central Banks Exist At All?
38:23 Hayek, Keynes And The False Science
39:33 They Will Come To Take Your Wealth
40:06 Where To Actually Store Gold
41:36 Sovereigns: Tax-Free At A 3% Premium
42:24 A Berlin House For 5 Ounces Of Gold
43:52 If You Were 30 With 100K Today
44:27 Why The Caymans Will Not Protect You
46:49 Gold Or Silver, And The Role Of Each
48:07 Buy The Miners, But Do Not Forget To Sell
49:18 You Do Not Own Your Shares. Euroclear Does.
51:21 Quick-Fire: Gold Or Bitcoin
51:48 Which Currency Fails First?
52:02 The 10-Year Yield That Starts It
53:03 The Gold Price In Three Months
53:17 Never Keep More Than 80K In A UK Bank
54:21 Does China Go Gold Standard Before 2030?
54:33 The One Number To Watch
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In his interview with Nadelstein on 3rd February Alasdair said
"Once you see the US ten year yielding more than 5%, I would be very surprised if the equity market can stomach that."
Alasdair in his substack on Feb 13th wrote
"When these bond yields start rising above the 5% level at the long end the S&P, the Dow, NASDAQ will be toast. So will ephemera like cryptocurrencies."
Now apparently it is 5.5%
Maybe next year it will be 6% and the year after 7%.
Mr. Macleod, what happens to the price of gold if China does adopt a gold standard? Just askin'