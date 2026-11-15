SUMMARY:

Bond market crisis within weeks, triggered by a 5.5% US 10-year.

The $12.5 trillion repo market is the fuse, with $3 trillion of leverage on top.

Gold is money and everything else - shares, bonds, ETFs, commodities - is credit.

China moves the yuan onto a gold standard before 2030, probably next year.

TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 The Dollar Goes To Zero And Markets Vanish

00:21 Gold Down A Quarter From Its Record

00:56 The Bond Crisis Trigger: Iran And Diesel

02:15 The Fed Trapped Between Slump And Inflation

02:50 The G7 Is Already In A Debt Trap

03:03 Can QE Hold Bond Yields Down?

03:42 "Gold Is Money, The Rest Is Credit"

03:51 $200 Oil And The Inflation Case

04:20 So Why Has Gold Just Fallen?

05:21 1973: $117 To $90, Then Double In 3 Months

06:13 China Rebuilding The Paper Market In Hong Kong

06:43 Paper Currencies Are Near The End Of Life

07:42 Why No Politician Will Go Back To Gold

08:19 Nixon Closed It At 9,000 Tons. Now 8,132.

08:31 Russia And China Could Do It Tomorrow

10:36 Weimar 1923: They Knew And Could Not Stop It

11:42 The End Of American Hegemony

12:28 Russia, China, Iran - And Turkey Next

14:04 Tokenised Gold And Where It Belongs

14:59 Switzerland And Singapore: The Only Two

16:00 Roman Law, 448 BC, And Final Settlement

18:14 Your Shares Are Credit, Not Assets

19:15 There Is No Commodity Bull Market

20:12 Coffee In 1750 Cost The Same As Starbucks

22:32 Mises: The Last People To Work It Out

23:17 Only 0.3% Of US Portfolios Own Gold

24:03 Why Regulators Push You Into ETFs

24:36 How Fast Can Fiat Actually Die?

26:05 $45 Trillion Of Dollars Nobody Will Need

27:23 The $12.5 Trillion Repo Market Is The Fuse

28:53 What Really Happened In March 2020

30:13 $3 Trillion Of Leverage To Be Liquidated

32:08 Foreigners Hold $25 Trillion Of US Stocks

32:51 Bigger Than The 1929 Crash

33:55 "Get Out Of Credit"

34:05 What Everyone Gets Wrong About Saudi

34:55 Houthi Missiles: 2,000km, 30 Metres Wide

35:28 Why MBS May Not Survive This

36:17 Red Sea: 6,000 Miles Becomes 15,000

37:14 Should Central Banks Exist At All?

38:23 Hayek, Keynes And The False Science

39:33 They Will Come To Take Your Wealth

40:06 Where To Actually Store Gold

41:36 Sovereigns: Tax-Free At A 3% Premium

42:24 A Berlin House For 5 Ounces Of Gold

43:52 If You Were 30 With 100K Today

44:27 Why The Caymans Will Not Protect You

46:49 Gold Or Silver, And The Role Of Each

48:07 Buy The Miners, But Do Not Forget To Sell

49:18 You Do Not Own Your Shares. Euroclear Does.

51:21 Quick-Fire: Gold Or Bitcoin

51:48 Which Currency Fails First?

52:02 The 10-Year Yield That Starts It

53:03 The Gold Price In Three Months

53:17 Never Keep More Than 80K In A UK Bank

54:21 Does China Go Gold Standard Before 2030?

54:33 The One Number To Watch