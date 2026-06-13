MacleodFinance Substack

MacleodFinance Substack

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Herman Mills's avatar
Herman Mills
20h

Alasdair can you have a look at how you post your videos. Somehow YouTube wants me to sign in and I don’t want to do that

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Ian's avatar
Ian
3hEdited

VOLCKER and GREENSPAN both new the THREAT GOLD POSED TO THE DOLLAR , because they were both GOLDBUGS and realized real money is measured in ounces and A high dollar REFLECTION PER OUNCE WOULD DESTROY THE PRECEIVED DOLLAR STORE OF VALUE

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