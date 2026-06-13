“Gold just suffered one of its worst corrections in a decade, silver has been crushed, and precious metals investors are asking the question nobody wants to ask: did gold fail the test? In this interview, Alasdair Macleod argues that the gold price correction is not the real crisis. In his view, the real danger is a credit crisis, rising bond yields, the U.S. debt trap, dollar debasement, QE to infinity, and a stock market bubble built on leverage. Gold has crashed, but Macleod believes the real panic has not started yet.



“Alasdair Macleod also explains why he believes central banks are still buying gold, why China may be moving away from U.S. Treasury debt, why COMEX open interest matters for gold and silver prices, and why investors may be misreading the relationship between gold, the U.S. dollar, interest rates, inflation, and the broader stock market bubble.



🧠 About Alasdair Macleod

Alasdair Macleod began his career as a stockbroker on the London Stock Exchange in 1970 and later worked in investment management and banking, including as an executive director of an offshore bank in Guernsey. His work focuses on sound money, credit, banking risk, monetary history, fiat currency debasement, gold, silver, and the relationship between real money and the modern credit system. He publishes his current research and commentary through Macleod Finance.”



Visit Alasdair online: https://substack.com/@macleodfinance



CHAPTERS

00:00 - Intro

01:52 - Gold and Silver Investors Face the Hard Question

03:34 - Is There a Near-Term Catalyst for Gold?

04:01 - Alasdair Macleod: Gold Is Money, Not an Investment

06:09 - Bond Yields, 20% Rates & the Dollar Problem

07:30 - U.S. Debt Trap, QE to Infinity & Dollar Debasement

11:23 - Iran War, Hormuz & Pressure on the Dollar

12:19 - Why Did Gold Drop 20%?

16:13 - Central Bank Gold Buying & the Declining Dollar

20:18 - Get Out of Credit: Real Money, Gold and Silver

21:00 - Silver, COMEX Open Interest & Physical Supply

22:13 - China, Treasury Debt & Gold Accumulation

23:19 - Gold vs. Stocks Since Nixon Closed the Gold Window

28:41 - “Get The Hell Out of Credit”

29:30 - Stock Market Bubble, Leverage & 1929-Style Risk

39:24 - Bundesbank Gold, China Gold & the New York Fed

43:10 - Gold, Retirement & the Two-Stage Crisis

46:30 - How Close Is the Financial Crisis?



