In this interview, I quoted statistics on China’s exports based on the World Bank’s WIT portal, which clearly states, “China did not export Silver in unwrought forms to All Countries in 2025”. Other sources claim that China did export silver to the tune of over 5,000 tonnes. But according to the Silver Institute, China only produces 3,421 tonnes annually, and has been supplying more than she produces in recent years.

Something is wrong with the trade statistics. With that caveat, I hope this interview will alert viewers to the mounting supply shortage in silver, which is also the case in gold.

“Alasdair Macleod is closely watching China's silver inventories, and what he sees has him incredibly bullish. March of 2026 marked record imports of silver for the Middle Kingdom and this, combined with the fact that they tightened export restrictions at the start of the year, makes Alasdair believe that an epic silver squeeze is incoming that could send prices skyrocketing to over $300 an ounce before the year is through.”