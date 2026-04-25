MacleodFinance Substack

MacleodFinance Substack

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Mitch's avatar
Mitch
32m

Thanks very much for this Alasdair. A very interesting chat

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Jack's avatar
Jack
3h

It's a fascinating quirk of Humanity and the association with money in various forms. A person who simply studied the Chinese journey would appreciate how we arrived in the place we are today...China , from the attempt with crop yields, then to a paper equivalent, landed eventually on a Metallic solution evolving to Silver. Fast forward here we are again paper promises no longer hold credibility. It's a Metal that looks like saving us again.

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