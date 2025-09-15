“In this episode of "Ask the Expert" from Sprott Money, host Craig Hemke sits down with returning guest Alasdair MacLeod, former head of research at Goldmoney, to break down the alarming direction of global monetary policy. Alasdair explains why the real issue isn’t the rising price of gold, but the collapsing purchasing power of fiat currencies, especially the U.S. dollar.

“They explore the parallels between today’s economic climate and Weimar Germany's hyperinflation, how tariffs and political dysfunction accelerate the crisis, and why understanding the difference between credit and money could be the key to survival.

“Alasdair warns that without serious reform, like a return to a gold standard, a total collapse is inevitable. He urges listeners to buy gold, buy silver, and prepare for a financial reset that few are ready for.”