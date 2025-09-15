Interview for Sprott Money
In this interview with Craig Hemke for Sprott Money, I explain why high and soaring inflation will be the surprise for 2026 as the dollar sinks
“In this episode of "Ask the Expert" from Sprott Money, host Craig Hemke sits down with returning guest Alasdair MacLeod, former head of research at Goldmoney, to break down the alarming direction of global monetary policy. Alasdair explains why the real issue isn’t the rising price of gold, but the collapsing purchasing power of fiat currencies, especially the U.S. dollar.
“They explore the parallels between today’s economic climate and Weimar Germany's hyperinflation, how tariffs and political dysfunction accelerate the crisis, and why understanding the difference between credit and money could be the key to survival.
“Alasdair warns that without serious reform, like a return to a gold standard, a total collapse is inevitable. He urges listeners to buy gold, buy silver, and prepare for a financial reset that few are ready for.”
MacleodFinance Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This was very informative Alasdair. It is great to know that we are on the same mission to educate as many as possible by alerting them about the credit markets, the history and what they can do to protect themselves (and their families) moving forwards!
Alasdair, the search engine perplexity says that over half of
american stock market investment is in passive investment- either index funds or ETFs...and 1/3 of trading each day is passive automatic buying...could this be a major factor in why the market (S&P, NASDAQ...etc...) keeps reaching new all time highs- AUTOMATICALLY- thus ignoring the dangerous fundamentals leading to a bear market that you educate us on?