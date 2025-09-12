“Alasdair MacLeod (alasdairmacleod.substack.com) to warn that rising long-term bond yields in the U.S., UK, and Japan signal the breaking point of the global debt bubble. He explains how surging Treasury rates are choking housing affordability and trapping governments in spiraling borrowing costs. Drawing parallels to Weimar Germany, MacLeod outlines how today’s credit bubble will collapse into stagflation, currency debasement, and ultimately a loss of confidence in fiat money. He predicts the coming crash will be faster than past episodes due to instant electronic money flows, leaving unprepared savers devastated. Gold and silver remain the ultimate safe havens, while fiat currencies are only credit destined for destruction. MacLeod urges viewers to exit paper assets, secure real money, and prepare for a historic shift in the financial system.”

INTERVIEW TIMELINE: 0:00 Intro 1:39 UK & Japan bond markets 13:44 Stagflation 22:26 German hyperinflation 32:12 Holding gold 44:00 Macleod's substack 44:47