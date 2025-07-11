“Alasdair Macleod believes that many countries around the world are caught in a brutal debt trap from which there is no escape, and the only way out is through a total collapse of the fiat currency system, something he sees on the horizon right now. Alasdair points out that the price of gold going up is more reflective of the continued debasement of the US dollar and other paper currencies, and he sees gold's long term trajectory in an extraordinarily bullish light, as our debt-based system reaches its end game and sound money is needed more than ever.”

00:00 Introduction 01:15 Elon Musk's America Party 06:42 Gold and the Debt Trap 13:52 Is Silver Set to Soar? 18:31 Britain's Impending Bankruptcy 29:23 The Socialist Mentality 35:11 How Do We Fix the System?