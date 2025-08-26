In recent decades, China which ranks fifth in global silver reserves has not only mined 3,500—4,000 tonnes annually but imported large quantities of silver doré for refining as well. Less well known is the Peoples Bank’s role in managing silver reserves, which many people in China still regard as a monetary metal. China was on a silver standard only ninety years ago.

Today, gold is the principal monetary metal, and silver is widely regarded as industrial only. But since 1983, along with gold the PBOC has been responsible for overseeing the accumulation of the nation’s silver bullion reserves. The key to this policy has been price management. This article shows how this was achieved.