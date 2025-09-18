Anticipating and following the Fed’s rate cut gold and silver are seeing a healthy shakeout, which could continue in the short-term. My guess is that both will go higher when the dollar’s TWI breaks down below current 96.75 (currently 97.00). It could be the key to timing:

Given confirmation that the Fed is giving in to political pressure (targeting unemployment is a handy excuse), it shouldn’t be long before the dollar breaks down into lower ground. For non-technical analysts, take my word for it: the chart above is bearish.

Complacency is the order of the day with bond yields having declined, leading foreigners and US investors to think everything is normal. But the Fed is cutting interest rates just as inflationary pressures begin to mount, illustrated in the chart below:

Combine this bullish commodity setup with the dollar’s bearish outlook, for the Fed to de-emphasise inflation is a big mistake which will drive the dollar lower against not just other currencies but principally gold and other commodities..

Doubtless, traders will wait a little more for things to play out, seeing a possibility of further consolidation in gold and silver. Sensible stackers should not try to double guess the consolidation and do what the world’s central banks are doing: buy gold into the dips.