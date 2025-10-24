This week, Friday’s selloff continued with both gold and silver drifting lower. In European morning trade today, gold was $4065, $295 lower than last Friday’s close, and silver at $48.10 was down $4.30. On Comex, silver’s volume dwindled while in gold it merely declined.

This one-week selloff appears spectacular but should be observed in the context of the previous rise. If support at $4000 fails, the gold chart suggests that support will then