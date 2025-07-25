Gold continued its three-month consolidation this week, while silver outperformed. In European morning trade gold was $3348, unchanged from last Friday’s close. And silver was $38.85, up 70 cents on the week. Our headline chart shows silver now outpacing gold so far this year, up 35% and gold up 28%.

Weaking gold since Tuesday’s peak at $3431 has been the impending expiry of the Comex August contract, with last trade for call options on Monday next week.

Gold appears to be nearing the apex of a pennant pattern formation, illustrated next: