There are reasons to believe that the potential for gold and silver prices to move higher could now be explosive. The background is one of severe mispricing due to war propaganda, continual draining of physical metal from Western capital markets, and subdued speculator interest. Could it be that these distortions are finally being uncovered by the dramatic success of the Democrats in the midterms?
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