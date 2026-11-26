Before we get into what is happening to the world of currencies and finance, it’s worth noting the artificiality of paper markets and their values for gold and silver. The most important point is that bullish speculation in both West and East is close to all time lows, illustrated by open interest on Comex in the gold contract:

Furthermore, China’s major banks stopped offering retail leverage in July with more Chinese banks following suit in October under pressure from the Shanghai Gold Exchange. At its face, the SGE appears concerned about volatility, but it has cleared the way for the PBOC and commercial banks to acquire substantial amounts of gold. They obviously see continuing fiat currency weakness and given China’s household savings rate of over 30% ($6 trillion equivalent likely fuelling gold demand), future demand for gold accumulation accounts and ETFs as well as physical purchases requires them to be prepared.

It’s a similar oversold situation in silver, illustrated by the extremely low level of hedge fund interest on Comex: