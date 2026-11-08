Never has the phrase, “get out of credit” had greater meaning than now. The equity bubble looks overdue to burst, without waiting for a rise in US bond yields to the 5.5%—6% level which we have been expecting. The loss of momentum in AI and related stocks, coupled with technical weakness in bank stocks suggest a credit crisis is with us now.

Before you reach for bonds, it’s worth pointing out that when the intial intervention wears off a credit crisis raises bond yields as well, so they do not provide an escape from the equity bear.

This is how it’s likely to pan out.