The GENIUS Act (Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins) establishes a legal framework for regulating stablecoins. Currently valued at a $240bn total, stablecoins are used in crypto payments, remittances, and cross-border payment solutions. Other uses are expected to evolve.

Let us be clear: with regulation comes respectability. The financial community will embrace GENIUS as a marketing opportunity, but perhaps not in a way you might think.