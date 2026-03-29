Fiat will not survive the consequences of Iran

The combined US—Israeli attacks on Iran are a failure by any measure, leading to a geopolitical and economic crisis for the US, her allies, and their fiat currencies.

“Who rules East Europe commands the Heartland; Who rules the Heartland commands the World-island; Who rules the World-island commands the World.” Halford Mackinder, 1905

Halford Mackinder with his Heartland Theory is credited with inventing geopolitics. 126 years later, we are finding out whether his heartland theory was right. His pivot area in the map above is dominated by Russia, China and Iran. And it can be already said that apart from Western Europe and the two “Outers” of Britain and Japan, they control the Inner or Marginal Crescent. The Middle East is the exception.

Control of the Middle East with its energy resources is obviously key in a geopolitical context, and in attacking Iran the US appears to be losing it. Iran insists that the Gulf states close down US military bases on pain of their destruction. Israel will then become isolated, and she will have no alternative but to parlay with the proximate hegemons of Russia and China, and arguably Iran as well. This is clear from Mackinder’s theory.

If the US is to challenge the Asian hegemons, she will need to defeat Iran. As a minimum that requires a full-scale invasion, deploying not just the 450,000 active-