Counterparty risk in silver exposed
That TD Securities traded silver short and taken losses not once but twice alerts us to increasing counterparty risk not just in silver contracts but gold as well. There will be others.
This week, gold gently marched higher while silver continued its moonshot. In mid-morning European trading, gold at $4606 was up $100 from last Friday’s close, while silver at $90.75 was up $10.85.
Technically, gold is in an old-fashioned bull market, the price rising with increasing open interest on Comex, illustrated below: