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David Lees's avatar
David Lees
11hEdited

Interesting summary Alistair. I am comfortable with my physical gold/silver positions. If the stock market has a serious correction or even a collapse, will gold and silver miners fall also to the same degree, or would they be potentially likely to have a more shallow correction followed by a quicker bounce?

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Michael Sutanto's avatar
Michael Sutanto
9h

The crazy thing about the world we are living in. The greatest country in the world is funded by all the poorer countries by force (petrodollar) and yet most citizens of this greatest country think that they do not need these peasants. A debtor rejected its creditor and think everything will be fine.

I think in the future there will be mercantilism and just in-case ism. Which means that there will be duplicate and thus more commodities will be required compare to the previous world we know when everyone shares.

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