Lau Vegys of SNAFU Investing has posted a valuable commentary of the AI boom and Nvidia’s role in it. According to Vegys quoting the Wall Street Journal:

“Nvidia has been negotiating billions of dollars of financial guarantees for companies that couldn’t afford to buy its chips. In the spring, Huang’s son-in-law Nico Caprez a vice president at the company and another vice president were telling prospective partners that Nvidia could arrange credit support for them in a couple of weeks.”

In other words, a significant portion of Nvidia’s sales occur if Nvidia pays for them. I don’t intend to analyse Nvidia’s accounts, other than to comment that pretax profits have soared raising the question as to how much of these profits will turn out to be false.