Broken Britain
For evidence of modern governments being unfit to govern, look no further than the United Kingdom. Britain is about to reap the whirlwind of a credit collapse.
Just look at the chart below, of the yield on an ultra-long gilt, Treasury 1 5/8 % 2071.
Technical analysts will confirm that this chart tells us that the period of consolidation in the yield of this representative long gilt is over, and that it is now heading higher — much higher. It will break the economy.
In this brief alert, I explain the consequences.