Britain’s decline and fall
British bulldog? More like a yapping chihuahua. Far-left socialism is destroying what was once the greatest nation in the world. The pound has yet to reflect the market’s response.
This article is a wake-up call for complacent Brits. The direction of travel will almost certainly make the 1976 sterling crisis look like a vicar’s tea party, when government debt to GDP at that time was half today’s level.
Britain is stuck with the current government until 2029, and with its far-left parliamentary party calling the shots, it is unsuited to deal with the inevitable crisis ahead. Almost certainly it means reintroducing foreign exchange controls. The old dollar-premium system can be reactivated overnight. And 2026 is also likely to see price controls on food and other essentials returning in an attempt to curb inflation.
In a crisis, moves like these appeal to socialists on the basis that they penalise those that have while protecting (apparently) the workers. But they only make the situation far worse.
