Britain’s bond crisis
No snapshot says more about Britain’s fiscal crisis than the soaring yield on the long gilt. One glance at the chart says it’s going far higher. Welcome to a classic debt trap!
A sterling crisis is only just beginning
This week, prime minister Starmer has appointed Baroness Minouche Shafik as his own chief economic adviser, and Dan York-Smith who spent two decades at the treasury as his principal private secretary. It should be remembered that the prime minister’s official title is First Lord of the Treasury. That he is taking his own advice outside the department is evidence of a serious problem.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to MacleodFinance Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.