“Gold market analyst Alasdair Macleod joins Peter Gadsdon to discuss escalating risks to the U.S. dollar amid heightened geopolitical friction, including the recent regime change in Venezuela. Macleod draws stark parallels to the Weimar Germany hyperinflation of the 1920s, warning that U.S. equities could lose over 95% of their value when priced in gold as fiat currency debasement accelerates.



”Key topics include China's potential financial countermeasures, the commodity supercycle, rising bond yields, and the structural shift toward BRICS and Asian-led growth. Macleod argues the post-Bretton Woods dollar system is approaching its endgame, driven by unsustainable debt, quantitative easing, and eroding global confidence.



Notable quote: "If you look at the value of stocks in gold, pricing them in gold, I think they'll lose well over 95% of their value."



#Gold #Dollar #economics



Timestamps:

00:00 - Introduction and Venezuela Regime Change Impact

00:32 - Acceleration of U.S.-Asia Conflict

03:52 - Escalation Risks: Russian Tanker Boarding and Ukraine

07:14 - China's Financial Response and Dollar Vulnerability

09:21 - Commodity Boom: Copper, Silver, and China’s Strategy

13:53 - Dollar Debasement vs. Real Commodity Valuation

15:43 - Inflationary Pressures and Fed Policy Critique

18:38 - Leadership Change at the Fed and Market Signals

22:38 - China’s Treasury Strategy and Global Dedollarization

25:24 - Equity Bubble Risks and AI Hype

30:21 - Gold as the Ultimate Measure of Value

31:53 - Historical Parallels: Weimar Germany Collapse

35:27 - Can the Crisis Be Delayed?

40:31 - China’s Gold Reserves and Potential Gold Standard

45:11 - Geopolitical Backdrop: Ukraine, NATO, and Western Decline

53:33 - Closing Gold and Silver Price Outlook