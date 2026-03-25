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Patrick Barron's avatar
Patrick Barron
12m

Gold is insurance. It protects your wealth. Don’t look at it necessarily as an investment. It generates no cash flow and has storage costs. Keep what you have and add to it if you can afford it. It’s peace of mind, which I fear will be needed soon.

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Mr. Simon Field's avatar
Mr. Simon Field
22m

All this nonsense about the gold being in inverse correlation to the currency. The currency didnt move + 20% did it? And the recent 20% correction. Record stretched from its 200 day MA and has now settled. So who has been selling? Maybe Gulf states needing some cash? We wont know. The towel-heads are all shook up. China has $600bn of treasuries to dump. Rumour has it BRICS is dead. India fucked that up. Indians are utter cunts.

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