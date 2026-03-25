Anterview with Andy Millett
This interview with Andy of Natural Resource Stocks was yesterday
“Alasdair Macleod joins Andy Millette to break down why the recent collapse in gold and silver prices may be far more misleading than most investors realize. He argues that the paper market has detached from the underlying bullion market, that speculative participation is unusually weak, and that retail demand in the Far East is still holding up despite the selloff. The conversation then moves into options pressure, backwardation, and why bullion banks may have a major incentive to keep prices suppressed into expiry and quarter end. From there, Macleod lays out a much larger macro case involving oil, commodity inflation, bond yields, and the growing pressure on policymakers to choose between defending the dollar and rescuing the financial system. He explains why he believes that choice ends with more QE, more currency debasement, and a much harsher repricing of credit. He also makes the case that gold reasserts itself as real money when faith in credit instruments breaks down. If you want a hard asset view on what the next 6 to 12 months could look like, this interview lays out the thesis in plain language.”
Key topics
Gold and silver correction versus physical demand
Paper pricing versus bullion reality
COMEX open interest and weak speculation
Backwardation and the silver squeeze
Options expiry and price suppression
Oil, war, and the next inflation wave
Bond yields, rate pressure, and the debt trap
QE, credit destruction, and currency debasement
Gold versus credit and the gold standard case
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Gold is insurance. It protects your wealth. Don’t look at it necessarily as an investment. It generates no cash flow and has storage costs. Keep what you have and add to it if you can afford it. It’s peace of mind, which I fear will be needed soon.
All this nonsense about the gold being in inverse correlation to the currency. The currency didnt move + 20% did it? And the recent 20% correction. Record stretched from its 200 day MA and has now settled. So who has been selling? Maybe Gulf states needing some cash? We wont know. The towel-heads are all shook up. China has $600bn of treasuries to dump. Rumour has it BRICS is dead. India fucked that up. Indians are utter cunts.