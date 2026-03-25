“Alasdair Macleod joins Andy Millette to break down why the recent collapse in gold and silver prices may be far more misleading than most investors realize. He argues that the paper market has detached from the underlying bullion market, that speculative participation is unusually weak, and that retail demand in the Far East is still holding up despite the selloff. The conversation then moves into options pressure, backwardation, and why bullion banks may have a major incentive to keep prices suppressed into expiry and quarter end. From there, Macleod lays out a much larger macro case involving oil, commodity inflation, bond yields, and the growing pressure on policymakers to choose between defending the dollar and rescuing the financial system. He explains why he believes that choice ends with more QE, more currency debasement, and a much harsher repricing of credit. He also makes the case that gold reasserts itself as real money when faith in credit instruments breaks down. If you want a hard asset view on what the next 6 to 12 months could look like, this interview lays out the thesis in plain language.”



Key topics



Gold and silver correction versus physical demand

Paper pricing versus bullion reality

COMEX open interest and weak speculation

Backwardation and the silver squeeze

Options expiry and price suppression

Oil, war, and the next inflation wave

Bond yields, rate pressure, and the debt trap

QE, credit destruction, and currency debasement

Gold versus credit and the gold standard case