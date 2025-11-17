“Andy Schectman, Founder & CEO of Miles Franklin Precious Metals, sits down with mining executive and precious metals analyst David Jensen to break down what may be the most important silver story of our time: a rolling failure inside the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA). Jensen explains why the world’s most important physical silver market briefly seized up in October, how backwardation, lease rates, and unallocated positions point to a system already in distress, and why the recent 50-million-ounce emergency injection of metal may only delay the inevitable. Andy and David map out the structural fragility of the LBMA, the global East vs West battle for physical metal, China’s growing control over silver flows, and what a true silver default would mean for investors, institutions, and global price discovery.”