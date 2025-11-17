MacleodFinance Substack

MacleodFinance Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Graham Seibert's avatar
Graham Seibert
3h

Alasdair, it was Andy's father David who founded Miles Franklin. Andy is a highly worthy successor, making himself much more visible than David did.

It has been my pleasure to be their client for two decades.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Simon Gedye's avatar
Simon Gedye
4h

Got the ' Heads Up ' on this from both parties well ahead of time - excellent over the target content

which further serves to prove that David Jensen is very much one of the sharpest knife's in the box with his superb analysis very much warranting a vastly wider audience .....likewise yourself , though you do have a much larger outreach than David . TIME YOU & DAVID ORGANISED A SIT DOWN MEETING OF THE MINDS AND GOT IT OUT INTO THE ETHER A.S.A.P. .........SOMETIME WITH THE NEXT 7 - 10 x DAYS OR SO WOULD BE IDEAL ...??

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alasdair Macleod
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture