Andy Schectman interviews David Jensen
In case you missed it, this interview of market expert David Jensen explores the backwardation issues in silver and the implications. Must watch!
“Andy Schectman, Founder & CEO of Miles Franklin Precious Metals, sits down with mining executive and precious metals analyst David Jensen to break down what may be the most important silver story of our time: a rolling failure inside the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA). Jensen explains why the world’s most important physical silver market briefly seized up in October, how backwardation, lease rates, and unallocated positions point to a system already in distress, and why the recent 50-million-ounce emergency injection of metal may only delay the inevitable. Andy and David map out the structural fragility of the LBMA, the global East vs West battle for physical metal, China’s growing control over silver flows, and what a true silver default would mean for investors, institutions, and global price discovery.”
MacleodFinance Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Alasdair, it was Andy's father David who founded Miles Franklin. Andy is a highly worthy successor, making himself much more visible than David did.
It has been my pleasure to be their client for two decades.
Got the ' Heads Up ' on this from both parties well ahead of time - excellent over the target content
which further serves to prove that David Jensen is very much one of the sharpest knife's in the box with his superb analysis very much warranting a vastly wider audience .....likewise yourself , though you do have a much larger outreach than David . TIME YOU & DAVID ORGANISED A SIT DOWN MEETING OF THE MINDS AND GOT IT OUT INTO THE ETHER A.S.A.P. .........SOMETIME WITH THE NEXT 7 - 10 x DAYS OR SO WOULD BE IDEAL ...??