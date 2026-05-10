“The consequences of the US being forced out of the Persian Gulf for dollar prices in gold, silver, and the entire commodity complex will almost certainly be dramatic. After all, you cannot remove faith in pax Americana without undermining its currency, probably fatally”.

The big picture

Halford Mackinder’s geopolitical vision in 1905 is finally coming true. The main partners in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, China, Russia, and Iran are finally working together to defeat their enemies in Mackinder’s marginal and insular crescents.

All the signs are there. Wars on the ground are not going America’s and Western Europe’s way. The US is abandoning its European NATO allies in their fight against Russia over Eastern Ukraine to concentrate her depleted weapon stocks on the war alongside Israel against Iran. Clueless European leaders are left fully exposed to their political delusions and are trying to groupthink their way towards answers.

Meanwhile, not only has America badly miscalculated its war against Iran, but cutting through the propaganda we now find that her allies in the region are changing sides