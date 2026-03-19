Gold and silver prices are declining at a time of increasing risk to the dollar and the entire fiat currency system. The situation echoes that of the 2008—2009 financial crisis, when gold was hit taking the price down from $1000 to $680, before there was a collective change of mind and gold tripled into its September 2011 high of $1920.

Investor psychology has not changed one iota.

The difference this time is that central banks are aggressive buyers. They will use any dip and any shake-out from weak holders to hoover up physical gold. Furthermore, in